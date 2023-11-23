WATCH: X-ray shows crucifix jammed into Peruvian child’s throat

A mother was scared to death after finding out her child had swallowed a crucifix, which was successfully removed by medical staff in Peru.

Maricarmen Sajami Rosas, the child’s mother, noticed the baby was experiencing discomfort and took her to the hospital, where the staff found the object.

X-ray images showed the crucifix lodged in the 10-month-old child’s esophagus.

The child was treated at the Victor Lazarte Echegaray Hospital on November 11, where she underwent an endoscopy to remove the foreign object.

The child is now reported to be in good health.

