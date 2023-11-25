Pia Magalona sends birthday greetings to daughters Maxene, Saab: ‘Love, me and Pop’

Pia Magalona marked the birthday of her daughters Maxene and Saab by looking back at their moments together with their late dad, Master Rapper Francis Magalona.

The matriarch of the Magalona family sent her greetings to Maxene and Saab—who turned 37 and 35, respectively—via Pia’s Instagram page on Thursday, Nov. 23.

“Happy Birthdays, M&S. Keep on rockin…,” Pia captioned her post, showing a throwback photo of the birthday girls seemingly jamming to rock music with Francis.

“May God be with you always. I love you and I’m proud to be your mom. Love, me and Pop,” she continued, referring to their nickname for the late rapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Magalona (@piamagalona)

In the comments section, Maxene expressed her love for her mom, while fans greeted the sisters and admired their throwback photo.

Meanwhile, the Magalona family recently made headlines after Abegail Rait claimed that she had a relationship with the late Master Rapper, and that they have an alleged love child named Gaile Francesca.

Rait then apologized to the Magalona family for the pain her revelation has caused them, but she asserted that Francis was “single” and that he was already separated from Pia when their secret relationship started.

Pia as well as her children have yet to publicly comment on the matter as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

Maxene Magalona posts throwback video with dad Francis M: ‘Rest in peace, Papa

Francis M, Pia Magalona didto gi-kasal sa Hong Kong; pangutana sa netizens: Madawat ba ang ilang kasal sa Pilipinas?

Francis M jersey binibili ng P2.5-M kay Boss Toyo?