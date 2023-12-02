KathNiel fans nasubo; Kim-Xian, Richard-Sarah giawhag nga moangkon na usab

Human moangkon sila si Kathryn Bernardo ug Daniel Padilla sa ilang panagbuwag, gi awhag usab karon sa madlang people ang duha pa ka celebrity couple nga moangkon na sa tinuod nga estado sa ilang relasyon.

Nagsakit ang dughan sa nga kapamilya, higala ug supporters nila ni Kathryn ug Daniel human sila moangkan nga ila nang gihuman ang ilang 11 ka tuig nga relasyon.

Gani, nahimo pa kini nga “national issue” tungod kay bisan ang mga politiko ug uban pa nga ilado nga personalidad wala gyud makapugong sa pagpagawas sa ilang mga reaksyon sa nahitabo sa KathNiel.

Matud pa ni Kathryn, “I know what many of you are thinking right now. I’m well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways.”

“What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team.”

“We were genuinely in love. We grew up together, dreamed together, and saw many of those dreams become a reality—still together.”

Dugang niya, “That’s almost half of my life that I would never regret and would never trade for anything in the world. These are 11 years that brought me joy, adventure, and the feeling of being home.”

Sa iyang bahin, si Daniel nagkanayon, “Ang mga alaala natin ay lagi kong baon sa aking puso at magiging liwanag sa mga madidilim kong araw.

“Thank you for dancing with me during my highs and thank you for singing with me during my lows. Our lives may drift aways, but our love will still ride that tide.”

Awhag sa netizens

Samtang nag bangutan ang mga KathNiel fans, daghan sa mga netizens ang mi awhag kang Kim Chiu ug Xian Lim apil na sila si Richard Gutierrez ug Sarah Lahbati nga motingog na usab kabahin sa nanggawas nga balita sa ila nga panagbuwag.

Matud pa sa balita sa Bandera nga nanggawas karon ang chika nga dugay nang nagbuwag ang KimXi ug sila si Sarah at Richard apan nagpabilin nga tak-on ang ilang mga baba sa maong isyu.

Sa usa ka interview, mihangyo si Kim sa mga taw nga hatagan sila ug privacy ni Xian.

“Grabe, sa amin na lang ‘yun, we’ll just keep it to ourselves na muna,” ang pahayag ng Kapamilya star.

Sa wala pa ang maong interview, misulti nang daan si Kim nga dili tinuod nga ila nang gitapos ni Xian ang usa ka dekada nila nga relasyon.

Apan daghan sa mga netizens ang nakamatikod nga taudtaud nang wala mag post si Xian og mga hulagway nilang duha sa social media.

Miingon si Xian sa usa ka Instagram post, “Plenty of hearsay happening right now and I would like to ask everyone to be mindful of what you chose to believe in deceiving headlines and other information used to just pretend to know the whole story for personal gain and traction.”

“I ask to be mindful of what you share. Leave my family and friends out of this insignificant issue compared to what is happening in the world, our country, or even deep within ourselves.”

“I am in the entertainment industry but I am not here to entertain. I am here to express, l am here to breathe life to the characters I play. I am here to tell you a story in whatever shape or form it may be.”

Mao usab ang nahitabo nila ni Richard ug Sarah nga taud-taud na pud nga wala mag post og mga hulagway nga kauban silang duha.

Tunog niini, daghan ang mi challenge sa duha ka pares nga magpakaisog og isulti na sa publiko kun unsa gyud ang nahitabo kanila, sama sa gibuhat ni Kathryn ug Daniel.

RELATED STORIES

Boy Abunda applauds Kathryn Bernardo for handling split with Daniel Padilla with ‘class and decency’

‘KathNiel’ ends 11-year relationship

Sarah Lahbati changes Instagram name to ‘SLG,’ cuts hair shorter