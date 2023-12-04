BE Resort Mactan Celebrates the Holidays with Unique Christmas Tree

Mactan, Cebu—Homegrown beach resort Be Resort Mactan officially welcomes the holiday season at their property with the lighting of their Christmas trees in their lobby on December 2, 2023.

The event was marked by many celebratory flourishes that highlighted the resort’s vision of sustainability, giving back to the community, and true Cebuano service.

In attendance were Lapu-Lapu District Representative Cindi King Chan, Basak Brgy. Captain Jasmine King Chan, Punta Engaño Brgy. Captain Crisanto Estado, and Mactan Brgy. Captain Efren Aying, along with Pajo SK Chairman Orlan Chan Carungay with various barangay councilors.

The three Christmas trees that now adorn the lobby are all constructed out of old shower panels and columns, salvaged from the resort’s rooms when they were renovated, shared Mr Arnel Aparis, corporate communications manager of the Be Group of Companies. Discarded fishing nets were draped on the showerheads and adorned with lights, to create an effect of cascading stars. The company tapped the Blue Grass Project to carry out this concept. General Manager Stella Alberto reiterated the resort’s promise to continue delivering top-notch hospitality to guests and tourists.

In line with their effort to give back to the community, Be Resort Mactan partnered with JCI Synergy of Presidents 2022 in gifting local children from Punta Engaño with school supplies and Christmas presents. The kids were also treated to a story-telling session. Afterwards, guests were invited to dinner at The Deck, the resort’s al fresco bar, where a grand fireworks display marked the occasion.

