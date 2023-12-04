Holidays are Grander With BE Grand Resort’s Five Christmas Trees

Panglao, Bohol—The jewel of the Be Hospitality Group’s portfolio, BE Grand Resort Bohol, has ushered in the holiday season in grand style with the lighting of the resort’s Christmas trees on November 25, 2023. The event coincided with the relaunch of their all-day dining outlet, The Bridge.

The tree lighting ceremony took place in the vast lobby of the resort, where five Christmas trees were put up. In line with the Be Group of Company’s sustainability efforts, the trees were fabricated from repurposed materials from the resort: old curtain rods wrapped in discarded sheets and worn-out jeans (donated by the staff) formed tree canopy, while discarded slippers and scrap wood were shaped into hanging ornaments.

Performances by the HNU Chorale and Bohol Dance School added to the festive air of the event, which was attended by Retired Consul Enrique Benedicto and matriarch Helena Benedicto, as well as Panglao Mayor Boy Arcay and Dauis mayor Roman Bullen and their spouses. In his speech, CEO Grand Benedicto reiterated the resort’s promise in keeping his family’s legacy of uplifting its community, in this instance by promoting tourism in Panglao. COO Nova Noval also shared her optimism in welcoming more guests in the coming year, after a stellar 2023.

After the trees were lit, guests were invited to a quick repast at The Bridge, which has just recently undergone a facelift. Featuring a new layout, furnishings, and a menu by culinary enfant terrible Jenzel Fontilla of the Monkey Bar, the outlet, which bridges the Villas to the main lobby, now offers all-day dining featuring Manhattan brunch specials and cocktails.

The holidays have truly arrived at Panglao’s premier beach resort. With Be Grand Resort Bohol’s vision of a holiday where we can all radiate the light, there really is no Christmas like home.

