11 exercises to help you stay fit while playing video games

It can be difficult to balance gaming and fitness in our fast-paced world. But with the right approach, you can combine your passion for video games with a fitness routine to help you burn fat and build muscle.

Seated scissors

While gaming, you can perform seated scissors to engage your core muscles. Sit with a straight back and extend your legs straight out in front of you, resembling a tabletop. Open and close your legs like scissors during less intense moments in the game, such as cutscenes or loading screens.

Ab squeezes

Isometric exercises like ab squeezes can help tone your core muscles. Maintain good posture while gaming and contract your upper and lower stomach muscles inwards, holding for a few seconds before releasing. Perform slow, controlled squeezes for optimal results.

Zombies, Run

For a more interactive experience, consider using fitness-focused smartphone video game apps like “Zombies, Run.” In this app, you take on the role of a survivor in a zombie-infested world, going for runs in the real world to complete missions. Your in-game progress is tied to your physical activity, making it fun to stay fit while gaming.

Wall sit

Change your sitting position while gaming by doing a wall sit. Stand with your back flat against the wall, knees over ankles, and feet shoulder-width apart. This exercise engages your quadriceps and can be done for short periods, such as during intense gaming moments.

Arm extensions

During turn-based games or less frantic moments, perform arm extensions. Let your arms hang at your knees, then raise them to your shoulders, out to a T position, and back down to your sides. This exercise helps maintain blood flow and prevents stiffness during video game sessions.

Dance Dance Revolution

Embrace the nostalgia of Dance Dance Revolution (DDR), a rhythm-action game that requires physical movement to succeed. Play on a DDR pad or use freeware alternatives for PCs to dance your way to fitness. It’s a fun way to incorporate cardio into your gaming routine.

Squats

Engage your core and work on your full-body strength with squats. Start from a standing position, lower yourself into a squat with your knees over your ankles and your back straight. Extend your arms in front of you while keeping your spine straight. Be mindful of your knees and take breaks if needed.

Missile Wars

Another video game that combines fitness and entertainment is Missile Wars. This multiplayer game involves quick sprints as you dodge missile strikes. The more active you are in-game, the better your chances of survival. It’s an exciting way to get your heart rate up while gaming.

Stationary bicycling

If you have the space, set up a stationary bicycle before your gaming station. Choose fast-paced games that don’t require precision, such as hack and slashers or arcade racing games. Make a deal with yourself to only play games while cycling to improve your cardio and shed pounds.

Controller figure eights

For a core-strengthening exercise, use a gamepad like a DualShock to perform controller figure eights. Sit with your legs extended and lift them off the ground. Move the controller in a figure-eight motion, engaging your core muscles intensely. If you experience lower back discomfort, allow your feet to touch the floor to reduce strain.

HoloBall

Virtual reality gaming has introduced new exercise methods, and HoloBall is a prime example. Available for HTC Vive and PSVR, this action-packed game keeps you moving constantly as you return shots in a virtual space. While it may not target major muscle groups, it provides a solid cardio workout.

Staying fit and enjoying video games don’t have to be mutually exclusive. By incorporating these 11 exercises into your gaming sessions, you can burn fat, build muscle, and enhance your overall fitness while indulging in your favorite pastime. Before starting any exercise regimen, remember to consult a doctor and always prioritize your health and well-being. Get ready to level up both in-game and in your fitness journey!