‘It’s not the end of the road’, 2023 Bar exam flunkers told

MANILA, Philippines — “It is not the end of the road,” Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, Bar exam 2023 committee chairman told those who flunked the bar examination.

Out of 10,387 hopefuls, only 36.77 percent or 3,812 hurdled the exam.

“Please consider this a challenge to do more, exert more. It is not the end of the road for those of you who did not make it,” Hernando said.

The passing percentage for the 2023 Bar Examination is lower compared to the two previous Bar examination.

In 2022, the passing percentage was 43.47 percent with 3,992 passers out of 9,183 hopefuls while the 2020/2021 Bar exam, known as the #BestBarEver has the all time highest passing rate of 72.28 percent or 8,241 passers out of 11,402 hopefuls.

RELATED STORIES

Bar Exams 2023: Cebu university graduate is No. 8 among 3,812 passers

‘Mastermind’ of pawnshop heist passes Bar exams, now a certified lawyer

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP