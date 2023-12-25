Cebu Daily Newscast: Christmas tragedy in Talisay kills former construction worker

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, December 25, 2023.

A construction worker died in a road accident in Talisay City, southern Cebu on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

The City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-Toda) confirmed a vehicular accident along the Cebu South Coastal Road, Barangay Cansojong around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Based on initial investigation, the victim, identified as Lyndon Lapuz, 43, was traversing the southbound lane of the highway when his motorcycle hit the gutter causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle and landing hard on the sidewalk.

Authorities have scored another big hit on Christmas eve with a 2 kilo-drug-haul of shabu worth P13.6 million confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Nicolas in Cebu City.

Aside from the P13.6 million drug-haul, policemen from the Police Regional Office Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU-7), they also arrested Angelo Flores, whom they considered as a high value individual.

According to the police report, the PRO-7 policemen conducted the buy-bust operation at past 5 p.m. on December 24.

Chinese state media accused the Philippines on Monday of repeatedly infringing on China’s territory in the South China Sea, spreading false information and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble.

The Philippines has relied on U.S. support to continually provoke China, with such “extremely dangerous” behavior seriously harming regional peace and stability, China’s Communist Party mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, wrote in a commentary on Monday.

Mi-open up ang aktres nga si Janella Salvador mahitungod sa co-parenting arrangement nila sa iyang kanhi partner nga si Markus Paterson ug sa iyang panglantaw kabahin sa pagsulod sa bag-o nga relasyon.

Sa iyang interview kauban si Karen Davila, una nga mi hisgot si Janella sa iyang gibati nga kahadlok isip usa ka single mom sa sulod na sa duha ka tuig.

Sa dihang gipangutana siya kun duna pa ba kahay kahigayunan nga magbalik sila ni Markus, dali nga mitubag si Janella nga dili kini makaayo nilang duha.

