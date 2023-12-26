Inaugural ASBL cagefest promises less exposed talented players more spotlight

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The inaugural Active Sports Basketball League (ASBL) will invade Cebu next year promising to provide an avenue for the Cebuano youth to strut their hardcourt skills.

ASBL will field a total of 40 teams vying in the under-15 and under-18 categories.

The league will unfold on January 28, 2024, at the CPA gymnasium in the North Reclamation Area (NRA).

ASBL will consist of four legs happening simultaneously. These legs are in Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, and Talisay City.

The Mandaue City leg will be held at the CPA gymnasium, while the Cebu City leg takes place at the Capitol Parish gymnasium. The Talisay City leg will be at the Lawaan I gymnasium, and the Lapu-Lapu City leg will be held at either the Basak or Pajo gymnasiums.

What makes ASBL exciting is the presence of varsity players from Cesafi member schools. Each team is allowed to field a certain number of varsity players in both age groups.

“We are here to promote quality basketball competition, mao wala ta nag restrict ug varsity players. It’s an opportunity for youngsters to play against varsity players, but we limit it to three varsity players for fair play,” said Gerome Camaongay, ASBL commissioner and president, in a presser held on Tuesday in Mandaue City.

Camaongay was joined by ASBL CEO and founder Ruben James Cabilino, ASBL vice president Chelito Caro, ASBL operations officer Jesus Saga Jr., deputy commissioner for Lapu-Lapu leg Jun Medina, Franz Dysam, and Robb Kevin Chan.

Each leg will have 10 teams competing for supremacy. The top four teams will proceed to the elimination round all the way to the semifinals, and finals. The semifinals and finals will be held at the CPA gymnasium.

The champion team in both the under-18 and under-15 will pocket P70,000, while the runners-up gets P30,000.

According to Cabilino, there will be additional prizes for the winning teams from their sponsors which they will announce soon.

Besides organizing a Cebu-wide top-notch basketball league, ASBL also aims to develop the grassroots level, especially those who weren’t able to play in varsity teams.

Also, Caro, a known basketball organizer, revealed that part of their long-term plans was to put up sports events featuring basketball and volleyball teams from Manila and various pro leagues.

“Daghan pa ta ug programa in the future in partnership with CLSAA, daghan ta ug opportunities sa players ug coaches, anhi nato makita ilahang abilities, we also invite PBA and PVL teams in the future. Mao na atong plans in the future. This is how we fuel our passion and we are here to support our passion,” said Caro.

All games will be streamed live on social media to provide opportunities for talented players to get discovered. For more information on this upcoming tournament, one can check out its official Facebook page, Active Sports.

