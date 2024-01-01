Cebu Daily Newscast: Massive earthquake rocks Japan on New Year, triggers tsunami warnings

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, January 1, 2024.

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks.

A tsunami around 1 meter high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

A 35-year-old man was killed while having a drinking spree to celebrate New Year in Centro, Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City at around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2023.

The victim was identified as Junde Sagarino Laugan, a resident of Sitio Kaawa of the barangay.

The routes for the foot procession of the 2024 Fiesta Señor has been updated by the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

The updated routes were bared by the Basilica in its Facebook page last Dec. 29, 2023.

This comes after previous routes were placed under review because of the objection of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

An early morning, New Year’s Day road accident injured six persons, including a 12-yer-old boy, after the car they were riding on crashed into a concrete barrier of the center island in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City.

Witnesses said that they heard a loud bang.

When they went to check on what it was, they found an SUV that fell on its side and with a crushed front.

