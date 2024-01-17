Guadalupe accident: Subdivision told install road safety features

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A developer of a subdivision in Barangay Guadalupe where a recent accident occurred was urged by a local legislator to install road safety features to prevent vehicular accidents in the area.

This is in response to the recent vehicular accident that occurred on January 16 along the road leading to Monterrazas in Upper Kamanggahan, Barangay Guadalupe past 4 p.m., where two individuals died and two others were injured.

Based on initial reports, the van was on its way downhill when it lost control of its brakes. As a result, it crashed into vehicles and a wall.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, Chairman of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), penned the resolution on January 17 to request the developer of a private subdivision to install humps, rumble strips, or any traffic speed reducer devices to prevent similar incidents from happening.

“Atong giduso ang resolution ug ihatag sa management nga mag set up sila ug mga safety measures labi na mahitungod sa traffic,” Gealon said during an interview on Wednesday, January 17.

He added that they have noticed that it is best to install these traffic devices because the accidents would not have happened if these were earlier put into place.

According to Gealon, road humps are important to help reduce the risk of accidents by providing both a visual and physical warning to drivers to slow down.

Moreover, rumble strips are also needed to be applied along the direction of travel following an edge line or centerline to alert inattentive drivers of potential danger by causing a tactile vibration and audible rumbling transmitted through the wheels into the vehicle interior.

“Road accidents are preventable, and it is incumbent upon developers to install traffic reducers, especially in residential areas where there are vulnerable road users,” reads an excerpt from the proposed resolution.

With this, the councilor has also advised drivers to check their brakes and engines first to be able to understand their vehicles and anticipate potential situations and prevent tragedies such as that of the Guadalupe accident.

“Check brakes and makina tan awon gyud, ila gyud susihon ang sakyanan kunganagy ba dal-on nila kay ug naay problema mo anticipate gyud tag aberya ana,” he said.



