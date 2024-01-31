Cebu Daily Newscast: Body with severed head found in Brgy. Malubog

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

The decomposing body of a person was found at noon on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, along the road in Sitio Buongon in the mountain barangay of Malubog in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, a severed head believed to belong to the same person was found hanging on a rope that was tied to a nearby tree, according to a resident in the area, who shared a video on the discovery of the body to CDN Digital.

The resident said they were disturbed by a foul odor coming from the grassy area which led them to discover the lifeless person.

A 22-year-old man was wounded after he was shot by a drug pusher he was transacting with in Barangay Jolomaynon, Dalaguete, Cebu, on Tuesday evening, January 30, 2024.

The victim was identified as John Cloyd Arias, a resident of Brgy. Balud of the said town.

The cadaver of a 64-year-old farmer in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, whose death was believed to be caused by a king cobra, will be subjected to an autopsy to verify the cause of his death.

Police Major Windell Abellana, public information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), told reporters on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, that this was the instruction of the CPPO provincial director Police Colonel Percival R. Zorilla.

The once dormant People’s Initiative for Reform Modernization and Action (Pirma) spent P55 million for television ad placements in pushing for Charter change or Cha-cha.

Part of the budget was also spent in trying to discredit the Edsa People Power Revolution, the group’s leader told senators on Tuesday.

