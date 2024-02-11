Grade 11 student killed in fight outside disco in Olango Island

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A Grade 11 student died after he was allegedly stabbed by a minor outside a disco in Sitio Mainit, Barangay Sta. Rosa in Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, February 11.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old John Paul Roland Maranga Dungog, who is a resident of the same barangay.

His alleged attacker was a 16-year-old boy who is from Sitio Causwagan in the Barangay Baring, also in Olango Island.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the victim and the suspect were with their respective friends while attending a disco in Barangay Sta. Rosa.

Torres said that as they were dancing, members of the two groups started to quarrel.

They later on went out of the disco and started to fight.

As members of the two groups exchanged blows, the 16-year-old boy brought out an ice pick and stabbed the victim, hitting him on his left lower chest.

The Grade 11 student was brought to the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital but died at around 2 a.m.

