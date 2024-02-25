‘Suroy Suroy’ in Camotes slated on May 11-12

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 25,2024 - 11:45 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the successful northern leg of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo in January, the next stop for the Cebu Provincial Government’s flagship tourism program is set in Camotes Islands.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced this during a meeting with tourism stakeholders in Camotes on Wednesday, February 21, according to Sugbo News, Capitol’s official news portal.

Dubbed as “Enchanting Camotes,” the municipalities of Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, and Tudela will host the two-day excursion scheduled for May 11 to 12.

Around 700 guests are expected to join the trip, starting from the town of Pilar.

To prepare for the upcoming Suroy-Suroy, each municipality will receive a financial subsidy of P600,000 from the provincial government.

Last year, the Camotes leg of the tourism program attracted at least 350 guests, beginning on April 15, 2023.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Senator Robin Padilla, Deputy Speaker and Fifth District Rep. Duke Frasco, and Gov. Garcia graced last year’s Suroy-Suroy Sugbo in Camotes. /clorenciana

