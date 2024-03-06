P204,000 shabu seized in drug busts in Cebu City, Negros Or. – PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate anti-illegal drugs operations by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) resulted to the confiscation of suspected shabu worth P204,000 on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The first buy-bust operation was conducted at Sitio NGA, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City at around 4:59 p.m.

The operation was conducted by PDEA-7 agents along with personnel of the Mabolo Police Station.

After conducting a case buildup for three weeks, authorities arrested the subject of the operation, Rosemarie Romano, 46.

Romano works as a construction painter and is a resident of the barangay.

According to a report from PDEA-7, she is also tagged as a regional target-listed drug personality.

Operatives seized from the suspect 7 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 20 grams, It had an estimated average market value of P136,000.

In addition to this, they also confiscated a cellular phone from the suspect.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara also relayed that Romano could dispose of 20 grams of drugs per week.

A few hours later, PDEA-7 conducted another buy-bust operation in Sitio Campaclan, Barangay Poblacion, Sibulan in the province of Negros Oriental.

This was after they spent two weeks for the case buildup.

With the help of concerned citizens, law enforcers arrested three suspects at around 8:31 p.m. on Tuesday.

The alleged drug den maintainer was identified as 33-year-old Rubennie Furton, an auto electric technician.

Furton typically disposes of 25 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Also nabbed were Michael Frank Renacia, 33, an auto mechanic, and Rey Velez, 46, a fish vendor. Both men are accused of being visitors of the alleged drug den.

Operatives seized during the operation 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 10 grams and an estimated market value of P68,000.

They also confiscated a cellular phone and other drug paraphernalia from the suspect.

The pieces of drug evidence gathered from the two operations will be submitted to the laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition, stated PDEA-7.

As of this writing, all the suspects are in the custody of the authorities pending for the filing of appropriate charges against them in court.

According to the agency, Romano will be facing charges for possession and selling of dangerous drugs.

Meanwhile, charges for maintaining and visiting a drug den; possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia; and selling drugs, are being readied against the suspects caught in Negros Oriental.

