FACES OF CEBU: Eary Francis Miaga, 26, firefighter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nothing but thick black smoke surrounded Eary Francis Miaga as he and his fellow firefighters tried to find a way out of a burning high-rise in Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City last year.

Despite the life-and-death situation they faced, the firefighters remained calm and kept their eyes open for any opportunity to save themselves.

It was mental alertness and months of rigorous training that helped the group search for any exits between the 4th and 7th floors of the building amid the smoke. Finally, they found an open doorway still not covered by the smoke and dashed towards it, said Miaga.

The door led to a bridge that connected the skyrise to its twin building that was not hit by the fire, which meant the firefighters were now away from danger.

“Na-trap na mi pero kalma gihapon mi. Gihinumduman sad gyud namo among mga trainings mao tong dako kaayo og tabang para makagawas mi,” Miaga said.

(We were trapped but we remained calm. We just remembered our trainings that is what made a big help so that we can escape the danger.)

The fire that hit a 37-storey unfinished condominium tower in Brgy. Kasambagan last April 2023 was one of the biggest and most notable fires Miaga encountered.

The 26-year-old native from Danao City had been a firefighter for nearly five years. In this edition of Faces of Cebu, Miaga shared his life story in becoming a member of the country’s fire service.

“Sa una ra gyud ko ganahan mahimong bombero ug usa gyud na sa options nga akong gina-consider,” he told CDN Digital.

(I wanted really to become a firefighter and that was one of the options that I considered.)

Inspiration

Miaga’s aspiration to be part of the country’s fire service began in childhood when a fire hit portions of his grandfather’s home in Danao City.

He still remembered the moment a firefighter taught him important fire prevention tips, and also the basics on how to combat fire.

“Didto gyud ko na inspire nga mahimong firefighter,” Miaga said.

(It was there that I became inspired to become a firefighter.)

The thought of becoming one then never left his mind even if he decided to pursue a career to become a professional teacher several years later.

When he entered college, Miaga found himself at a crossroads.

One day, during a practice lecture in preparation for the licensure examinations for teachers, Miaga realized he found no fulfillment in becoming a full-time teacher.

Then his childhood dreams of becoming a firefighter returned. Reflecting on his decision, Miaga said he did the right thing.

The fulfillment and purpose he longed for in college, he found them when he entered the fire service in 2019.

“Mas nakarealize ko nga mas ganahan ko magfirefighter,” he added.

(I realized that I really wanted to be a firefighter.)

Since then, Miaga has fought around 80 fires in his career.

Aside from responding to fire themselves, he also goes to communities, including schools and workplaces, to educate them about the importance of fire safety measures.

“Nagamit ra sad nako akong nakat-onan sa college,” said Miaga.

(I also learned to use what I learned in college.)

Dedication, commitment to serve the public

Being a firefighter is not an easy job; it takes courage, strength, and discipline.

Even when they take breaks and sleep, they must stay alert especially when they are called to fight fires in the ungodly hours of the day.

“Around 80 percent ra sa among lawas tulog ana. Kay among dunggan, na-train na mi nga mubakod dayun basta makadungog mi og alarm or tawag nga ipa-dispatch mi,” explained Miaga.

(Only around 80 percent of our body is asleep at that time. But our ears, we have been trained to wake up and be ready when we hear the alarm and the call to dispatch us.)

When they do, firefighters, roused from their sleep to put out a fire, often fight the sluggishness in their bodies first, he added.

While some turn to coffee, sugary treats, and other sources of inspiration to keep them going, for firefighters like Miaga, it was their dedication and commitment to serve the public.

Appreciation from the people whose lives they saved as well as constructive criticisms not only from his peers but also from other stakeholders also helped him stay motivated.

“And as kaya lang (And from what I can handle), I will continue to serve as a fighter,” Miaga added.

For aspiring firefighters, here’s what the 26-year-old Miaga shared:

“Kung musud ka sa fire service, be prepared to passionately serve as a firefighter. As a firefighter, mumata ka as a bombero and ready muresponde anytime,” he said.

(If you enter the fire service, be prepared to passionately serve a a firefighter. As a firefighter, you wake up as a firefighter and ready to respond anytime.)