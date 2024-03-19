Cebu Daily Newscast: Teacher who made disturbing comments on mental health leaves university in Cebu

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The college teacher who faced an investigation over his harmful remarks about mental health has left the university.

Candice Gotianuy, President of the University of Cebu (UC), made this announcement while the university last Monday, Mar. 18 was probing the case and debriefing students and teachers affected.

The police colonel accused of using a recording of their intimate encounter to blackmail a woman with whom he had an illicit relationship is now under administrative charges, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP Spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said the police official was immediately relieved from his post last July 2023.

The cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue were included in the top 10 provinces and highly urbanized cities (HUCs) that were doing good in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 compiled through the Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

According to the result released on Monday, March 18, the first-ever PPA covered 16 pilot regions outside the National Capital Region, which comprised 82 provinces and 17 HUCs from November to December 2023.

A public apology.

This was what the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines in Cebu (NUJP-Cebu) asked for the two anchors from a local radio station here who faced backlash over their unethical interview involving a minor.

ALSO READ:

University teacher in trouble: Probe ongoing over tutor’s harmful remarks on mental health

Angry teacher in viral video issued show cause order – DepEd

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP