Cebu Daily Newscast: Pastor Apollo Quiboloy: Senate Committee issues order to arrest, detain him

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

An order has been issued to arrest and detain Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Senate following his continued refusal to face the chamber’s investigation of his alleged crimes.

This was issued by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, which is led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros and was signed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday.

Former Cebu City mayor Tomas “Tom” Osmeña has something to say with regard to the matter between the Cebu Port Authority and the Cebu City government at present.

In an interview with reporters, Osmeña said that the local government had no control over the CPA, being a “constitutional body.”

A pastor and his alleged cohort in a murder-for-hire plot purportedly hatched by the clergyman are slated to appear for a hearing at the Riverside courthouse next week, while authorities Tuesday continued searching for a third alleged conspirator.

Samuel Davalos Pasillas, 47, of Victorville, and Juan Manuel Cebreros, 55, of Long Beach, were arrested last week following a Riverside Police Department investigation into a shooting that occurred in October.

Si Sarah Geronimo ug si Carla Abellana ang duha sa daghan pa nga mga celebrity nga nanawagan ug hustisya para ni Killua, ang iro nga gibunalbunalan ug napalgan na nga patay sa sud sa sako.

Ang makasubo nga kamatayon ni Killua ang gistoryahan karon sa social media human ang furmom niini nga si Vina Rachelle niapilar para sa hustisya, nga nakakuha sa atensyon sa mga netizen ug animal welfare nga mga organisasyon.

