Holy Week 2024: Thousands visit Celestial Gardens on Good Friday

By: Christian Dave Cuizon, Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Specialist and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 30,2024 - 08:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the scorching heat, thousands of pilgrims visited the Celestial Gardens in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City on Good Friday, March 29.

According to the officers from the Cebu City Police Office, as of 5 p.m. there were around 4,000 people who went to the Celestial Gardens on Friday to pay their penance for Holy Week 2024.

Some of the pilgrims went there as early as 5 a.m. to marvel at the life-sized 14 Stations of the Cross at the hills of Banawa.

Around 12 noon, the heat index reached 35 degrees celsius, falling into the ‘extreme caution’ category. But the heat did not stop the pilgrims from offering their prayers, especially on the day Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross.

Aside from the faithful who chose to spend their Good Friday at the Celestial Gardens to remember the life and death of Jesus Christ, there were also some vendors who took the opportunity to sell their products to the visiting public.

The vendors see the Holy Week at the Celestial Gardens as the season to earn more.

Datu Kamagong, a fruit vendor, said that Maundy Thursday and Good Friday allow them to earn during Holy Week.

Kamagong noted that Holy Week is the time where business is weak in some areas in Cebu City because some people would be spending their vacation in their provinces or even outside Cebu.

“Daghan-daghan jud [og mahalin] kay naa man nagpundok ngari ang mga katawhan. Naa gyuy discrepancy sa dili Holy Week ug sa kanang mga weekdays nga wala’y okasyon, lahi ra gyud,” Kamagong said.

However, this season still allowed him and his family to earn money, most especially at the Celestial Gardens; but during regular days, they sell their fruits at the Carbon Public Market.

The good side of selling at the Celestial Gardens is that vendors do not have to pay a rental fee for selling there, according to the vendors.

The Celestial Gardens, beside the Good Shepherd compound, was open to the public as early as 5 a.m. and during Holy Week, the authorities strictly implemented the closing time at 10 p.m.

