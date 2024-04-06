Extreme heat: Bohol creates task force to ‘monitor situation on the ground’

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU – The Bohol Provincial Government has created a task force that will monitor and assess the “situation on the ground” and recommend means on how to address the impacts of the extreme heat.

In a statement, Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said that the task force will be led by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Aumentado said they have also reached out to the Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Bohol “to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

“It was agreed that DepEd’s district supervisors will coordinate with municipal local government units regarding the suspension of classes whenever the need arises,” he said.

Heat index in Bohol averaged 36 to 37 degrees Celsius in the last five days, Pagasa said.

The weather bureau also reported that heat index reached 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, which falls under the ‘danger’ category in 11 areas in the country on Black Saturday, March 30.

Aumentado said the provincial government has issued health advisories to reiterate the warnings issued by the Department of Health against heat-related illnesses.

The DOH is asking those in vulnerable places to drink plenty of water, wear comfortable clothing, limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. to 4 pm and use protection against sunburn to prevent heat cramps, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

