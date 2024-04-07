Lapu-Lapu City to waive fees for late birth registration

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The late processing of birth registration in Lapu-Lapu City is now free of charge.

This is based on a recently approved ordinance authored by Councilor Annabeth Cuizon that waives the fee of P280 for the late processing of birth registration, including notarial fee.

Cuizon said that the approval of the measure during the City Council session last April 3 was meant to help those who are unable to afford to the registration fee.

“Usahay ang kawad-on ang makapugong sa usa ka ginikanan sa pagpa rehistro sa ilang mga anak,” she added.

Quoting data from the PhilSys Birth Registration Program of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Cuizon said that around 2,900 Oponganons remain unregistered in 2023.

So far, around 500 of them have started to process for late birth registration.

“Busa karong tuiga atong pahingusgan nga ang tanan ma rehistro pinaagi sa atong Ordinansa nga wagtangon usa ang processing fee ug notarial fee para kaning 2,400 nga wala pa gyud na rehistro, ma rehistro na,” Cuizon said.

The approved ordinance will soon be transmitted to the Mayor’s Office signature prior to its implementation.

