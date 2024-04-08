Warehouse Sports Lab charitable sports caravan a success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After its successful inaugural grassroots volleyball tournament, the Warehouse Sports Lab launched its charity sports caravan in Danao City, north Cebu over the weekend.

Earlier, the Warehouse Sports Lab headed by one of its founders and seasoned volleyball coach Jamel Macasamat organized one of Cebu’s biggest grassroots-level volleyball tournament, the “Big 4 Volleyball Tournament” in Mandaue City.

This time, they initiated a charitable sports caravan to raise awareness and conduct sports programs outside Metro Cebu.

Last weekend, over a hundred sports enthusiasts in Danao City took the chance to learn and experience Warehouse Sports Lab’s volleyball and basketball program.

“The Sports caravan is part of the community outreach program of the Warehouse Sports Lab wherein we will go to the outskirts of the cities to conduct basketball and volleyball clinics and/or exhibitions games,” said Macasamat.

“We are giving sports equipment for basketball and volleyball to these communities. It is also a great opportunity for our trainees to play outside of their comfort zones and to gain much-needed exposure on their part as athletes. One of the main objectives of a volleyball caravan is to promote the development of young athletes in the sport. This can be achieved by providing training programs, coaching, and mentorship opportunities to young players. The next objective is to support underprivileged athletes who love the sport.”

Exhibition games

Besides conducting its grassroots training program, it also engaged in exciting exhibition games in both volleyball and basketball with Danao’s locals.

Their basketball teams played Danao’s under-13 and under-17 teams at the Canligo basketball court and Sabang Basketball Club of Joven Ced Cortes who fielded his 10-under and 13-under teams.

In volleyball, the Warehouse Sports Lab featured its Big 4 volleyball squads against the Sandayong Norte which will represent Danao City in CVIRAA and the Sabang Volleyball Club.

Tour around Cebu

Due to the success of the sports caravan, Macasamat revealed that they’re encouraged to visit more cities and towns outside Metro Cebu throughout the year.

“We are planning to visit as many localities as possible most especially during the end of the school year. We are hoping to tour around the entire Cebu province if possible,” said Macasamat.

According to Macasamat, their sports caravan wouldn’t be possible without their generous supporters in Atty. Jessie Capoy, Sunsports, CSAS, Arc Sports Apparel, and the Ateneo Parents Basketball Club.

