Dumam-ag gears up for WBO regional title fight in Mandaue City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lorenz “Shotgun” Dumam-ag has been grinding himself in training for his Labor Day regional title duel against ARQ Boxing Stable’s Rami “Sharp” Macado at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Dumam-ag and Macado’s bout puts the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title at stake in the main event of the “Engkwentro 13” fight card on May 1, Labor Day.

Their bout is one of the most anticipated local fights this year as both boxers put their unbeaten records at stake with the WBO regional title on the line.

In an interview, Dumam-ag said that he’s been training hard since January to prepare for this fight.

“Pinaghahandaan ko ito. Simula ng January, bumalik ako ng training. Unti-unti bumalik na rin ako sa sparring last January. Marami na rin akong na sparring mga mabibigat na kalaban para sa laban na ito,” said Dumam-ag.

(I am really preparing for this. I have started since January, I slowly returned to the sparring sessions last January. I have already sparred with strong fighters for this fight.)

“Masaya ako na makalaban ang boxer na pareho ni Macado at saka makalaban sa regional belt. Sana papalarin ako sa May 1.”

(I am happy that I can fight a boxer that is like Macado and to fight for the regional belt. I hope that I will get lucky on May 1.)

His trainer, Richard Jun Garcia added that his boxer has a huge potential to not just become a regional champion, but a world champion someday.

“Maganda yung pinakita nang bata sa mga laban nya, may potential yung batang to. Para sa akin, maganda yung ipapakita niya sa May 1,” said the Mandaluyong City-based Garcia.

(The kid has given a good showing in his fights, the kid has potential. For me, he will give a good fight on May 1.)

“Sa ngayon masasabi pusposan ang training at paghahanda namin simula nung huling laban ni Lorenz sa Gensan. Tuloy-tuloy yung training at sparring namin sa umaga at hapon. Lahat ng maibigay na suporta at training sa kanya binigay na namin para magiging ready sa laban.”

(For now, I can truly say that he has really trained hard in preparing since his last fight with Lorenz in Gensan. The training continues and our sparring sessions in the morning and afternoon. All our support that we can give and training for him so that he can be ready for the fight.)

Dumam-ag is unbeaten in 10 fights. He has nine wins with one draw and six knockouts.

He is also the reigning Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight champion. He won the title by knocking out Anthony Gilbuela in the ninth round last December in General Santos City.

Meanwhile, Macado is also unbeaten in nine bouts with six knockouts and one draw. Macado, a former Philippine amateur boxing team member last fought in October. He scored a second-round stoppage against Mike Kinaadman in Tuburan town, west Cebu.

