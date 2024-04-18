Mandaue senior citizens allowance to go up by P2K

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Registered Mandaue senior citizens will soon receive a P2,000 increase in their yearly financial assistance.

Currently, elders in Mandaue City are receiving P8,000 in financial assistance annually. With the increase, their take home incentive will go up to P10,000.

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Thursday, April 18, said that this is to help seniors in the city especially since most of them have maintenance medicines.

The present P8,000 allowance is divided into two tranches. The first tranche is given April while the second is scheduled for December.

There are approximately 28,000 registered senior citizens in Mandaue City.

“Ang kani atoang assistance ron kuwang gyud ni kung atoang subayun, maintenance unya not all senior citizens are are blessed to have mga anak, apo nga nagtan-aw nila mao ni anhi mosulod ang siyudad sa Mandaue. Obligasyun sad nis siyudad ang pagtan-aw sa kahimtang sa atoang katiguwangan,” said Cortes.

The increase will be implemented in December, during the distribution of the second tranche of their cash allowance, he said.

Cortes said that the increase of cash allowance of Mandaue senior citizens will be on top of the caravan of services that will be offered.

The city’s caravan of services include free medical and dental consultation, legal consultation and notarization, haircut, national ID application, SSS help desk, seedlings distribution, free food and drinks and other private partners.

The services can still be availed at the Mandaue City Sports Complex since the distribution of the first tranche of their assistance is ongoing.

City officials also continue to personally hand the cash allowance to bedridden seniors.

