Cebu Daily Newscast: Consolacion, Cebu factory fire destroys P17.5M worth of property

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, May 16.

A fire razed a factory in Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion town in northern Cebu on Wednesday, May 15, causing damages worth around 17.5 million pesos.

Authorities said the fire was reported around 5:47 p.m. And reached its third alarm before it was declared under control at around 8:46 p.m.

The fire consumed a factory manufacturing insulation foam that housed plastics and gas products.

A 37-year-old man was killed in Danao city on Thursday dawn, May 16, after being shot following an altercation. A 17-year-old minor was also injured in the incident.

The man, known as Alyas “Noel,” was a habal-habal driver defending the minor from accusations that he was vandalizing the suspect’s motorcycle.

The victim told police that he and his friend were playing basketball when two people approached them and accused them of causing their motorcycle to tip over.

The argument became physical, and Noel was called after the victim was reportedly being choked by one of the suspects.

Suspects then shot Noel multiple times, and the minor was also shot while he was trying to flee.

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico was seriously injured after being shot multiple times on Wednesday, May 15.

The attack, which its government called a “political assault,” was not critical, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba, who said that the populist leader is doing well.

Footage of events showed security agents grabbing Fico after the incident and hustling him into a black car that sped away.

Authorities also reported arresting a man on the pavement nearby.

Meanwhile, global leaders also denounced the shooting, tagging it a “heinous crime.”

Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA Eastern Conference finals for the third straight season, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113 to 98.

Al Horford added 22 points, 15 rebounds, and six three-pointers to post their third conservative win of the series and earn a four-one win.

The Cavs played extremely short-handed without all-stars Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, and Caris Levert, all plagued by injuries.

Cleveland stayed close for three quarters, but the Celtics broke free early in the fourth with a 13-2 run to take a 101 to 87 lead with more than six minutes to play.

The Celtics will await the match-up winner between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

