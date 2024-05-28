Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebuana LET topnotcher dedicates feat to her late father

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

On the third Sunday of June, sons and daughters worldwide make their respective efforts to make their fathers feel special in time for Father’s Day.

While most are still contemplating what gift they can give to their dads, this newly licensed teacher decided to give hers just a few weeks early.

With hard work and dedication, Rita Jean Cabunag, LPT, placed 9th in the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET) in the secondary division.

Due to the presence of box jellyfish, island hopping and snorkeling in one of Cebu’s most famous dive sites have been suspended until further notice.

The local government of Moalboal town in southwestern Cebu announced on Tuesday, May 28 that they will not permit island hopping and snorkeling in their seas temporarily for safety purposes.

Bohol Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado has been placed under suspension for six months over the controversial resort in Chocolate Hills.

Aumentado on Tuesday, May 28, announced that a total of 69 Bohol Capitol officials, including him, mayors, and even present and former officials, received orders from the Ombudsman for a preventive suspension.

Rainy season may arrive as early as the first week of June, the state weather bureau Pagasa said on Monday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Benison Estareja said the onset of the wet season in the country may be caused by Typhoon Aghon, which is forecast to enhance the southwesterly wind flow and bring rain over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas.

