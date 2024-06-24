Cebu Daily Newscast: Gaza war: Israel PM says ‘intense’ phase nearing end
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Gaza war: Israel PM says ‘intense’ phase nearing end
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that “intense” fighting against Hamas militants in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is nearly over, more than eight months into the devastating war.
Israeli officials have described Rafah as the last Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip, and in early May troops entered the southern city, on the besieged territory’s border with Egypt, despite global alarm over the fate of Palestinian civilians sheltering there.
Two new school delegations to join Palarong Pambansa 2024 for the first time
Palarong Pambansa 2024 is set to make history by including two new delegations, bringing the total to 19 teams for the first time.
This year’s event will feature student-athletes from the National Academy of Sports (NAS) and the Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs), alongside the 17 regional delegations recognized by the Department of Education (DepEd).
Multicab loses control, hits pedestrians in Dalaguete, Cebu
At least four people, including a minor, were injured after a multicab crashed into the sidewalks of the highway in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu on Sunday, June 23.
The accident occurred along the national road in Brgy. Tapon at 3:45 p.m., the Dalaguete Police Station said.
Pagasa: Expect rainy weather in Metro Cebu until Friday
Metro Cebu will continue to experience wet weather for the next five days, according to an official from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan.
Pagasa-Mactan Chief Alfredo Quiblat told CDN Digital on Monday that there is no tropical cyclone or low-pressure area being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
ALSO READ:
West Bank raid: Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep
Israel pummels Gaza as troops push into central Rafah
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.