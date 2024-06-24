Cebu Daily Newscast: Gaza war: Israel PM says ‘intense’ phase nearing end

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that “intense” fighting against Hamas militants in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is nearly over, more than eight months into the devastating war.

Israeli officials have described Rafah as the last Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip, and in early May troops entered the southern city, on the besieged territory’s border with Egypt, despite global alarm over the fate of Palestinian civilians sheltering there.

Palarong Pambansa 2024 is set to make history by including two new delegations, bringing the total to 19 teams for the first time.

This year’s event will feature student-athletes from the National Academy of Sports (NAS) and the Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs), alongside the 17 regional delegations recognized by the Department of Education (DepEd).

At least four people, including a minor, were injured after a multicab crashed into the sidewalks of the highway in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu on Sunday, June 23.

The accident occurred along the national road in Brgy. Tapon at 3:45 p.m., the Dalaguete Police Station said.

Metro Cebu will continue to experience wet weather for the next five days, according to an official from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan.

Pagasa-Mactan Chief Alfredo Quiblat told CDN Digital on Monday that there is no tropical cyclone or low-pressure area being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

