“Labtik Sang Langit”: Javy Villacin’s artistic ode to nature’s wrath and human redemption

Retired University of the Philippines – Cebu professor Javy Villacin is turning heads with his latest curation, ‘Labtik Sang Langit.’ This meaningful art exhibit marks his second exhibition exactly one year after coming out of retirement. It is currently on display at the Qube Gallery in Crossroads, Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue, Cebu City. The exhibition is open for viewing until July 11, 2024, from 11 AM to 7 PM.

As an artist, [I am] the only chance to document what is happening in our world, not only in our country. I just want [the people] to realize what’s going on to remind them that we have to be conscious of what’s happening in the whole world. Javy Villacin

“Labtik Sang Langit” delves into the metaphorical wrath of the heavens—a symbolic representation of spiritual discontent directed towards mankind’s unchecked greed. His featured works all serve as visual narratives that seek to unravel the complexities of our contested world, resonating with clarity amidst the noise of contemporary social discourse.

“As an artist, [I am] the only chance to document what is happening in our world, not only in our country. I just want [the people] to realize what’s going on to remind them that we have to be conscious of what’s happening in the whole world,” cites Javy Villacin in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Villacin also emphasized that the 10-piece curation was a product of two months of hard work in the hills of Sibonga, Cebu, during the peak of the drought season, when the locality experienced a series of wildfires—highlighting the severe impact of climate change.

Deciphering the artworks

While advocating for a renewed sense of responsibility to take care of the environment and a rediscovery of human dignity, what lies in his canvases are segmented spaces that swing between tranquility and turmoil, characterized by vivid colors and dynamic textures.



Relatively, his meticulous brushwork and layered compositions evoke a world shaped by humanity’s desire to dominate nature yet simultaneously haunted by its supernatural consequences, which is very evident in the curation title piece as well as his other works entitled “A Saga of Fire and Rain,” “Greed and Devastation,” “Praying for Rain, Praying for Sunshine,” and “Bato-bato sa Langit ang Tamaan Huwag Magalit.”

The curation also features a 4-series art installation demystifying the effects of La Niña in the country while allowing spectators to get a glimpse of the devastation brought by the said natural phenomenon.

As Villacin continues to redefine boundaries between mythology and modernity, his art remains a testament to the enduring power of creativity in illuminating profound truths about the human experience.

To witness the visual spectacles upfront, head on to the Qube Gallery in Crossroads and let art take you on a journey to realization. For more information about the exhibition, please contact or visit the official Facebook page of the Qube Gallery.

