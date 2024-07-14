Cebu weather: Expect a rainy week ahead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu and the rest of the province are expected to experience intermittent rain showers starting today, July 14, and continuing over the coming days, the local weather bureau in Mactan said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan has forecasted mostly cloudy conditions due to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, said that the weather outlook indicates a 70 to 90 percent chance of rain over the week.

“So ang chance of rain is mataas. 70-90% because of ITCZ. Unya kaning Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone is a breeding ground for a tropical cyclone or bagyo,” Quiblat said.

READ: Inter-tropical convergence zone to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

LPA spotted outside PAR but it won’t affect PH, says Pagasa

He added that they are monitoring a cloud cluster formation outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“So based sa atoang Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential Forecast, naa’y probability, moderate, nga duna’y Low Pressure Area (LPA) musud sa PAR next week. Pero sa pagkakaron, it’s too early to tell kung mahimo ba siyang bagyo,” Quiblat stated.

For the coming days until Friday, July 19, temperatures in Metro Cebu and surrounding areas are expected to range from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light to moderate sea conditions.

READ: Pagasa raises La Niña Alert, warns of above normal rainfall

Five things you can do on a rainy day

Quiblat also cited a high probability of thunderstorms, which could potentially lead to storms, landslides, or flooding. Afternoon and evening periods carry an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms, decreasing to 20 percent in the early morning.

Pagasa mentioned their capability to anticipate thunderstorm activity up to two to three hours beforehand, allowing prompt public notification of potential weather hazards.

Therefore, Cebuanos are strongly advised to stay updated with reliable weather sources and take necessary precautions. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP