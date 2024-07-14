Veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad passes away at 56

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad passed away on Saturday evening. He was 56.

Trinidad’s daughter Floresse confirmed the sad news to his father’s former network, GMA.

His family released a statement on Sunday morning, confirming the passing of the veteran journalist.

“Chino Trinidad, a passionate member of the media and sports community, has passed away last night, July 13, 2024,” his family wrote. “Known to many through his storytelling, he never stopped sharing the greatness of Filipinos. He was a loving husband and a supportive father. He will be truly missed.”

Trinidad was a former sports broadcaster and columnist and also worked as the commissioner of the defunct Philippine Basketball League (PBL) for a decade until 2010.

His career started as a radio panelist in the PBA and with Vintage Enterprise, the former TV coveror of the league.

He was the son of the Philippine Daily Inquirer’s longtime sports columnist Recah Trinidad and Fe Lacsamana.

After his stint with the PBL, Trinidad took his act to GMA News, being the face of the network’s sports reporting for 23 years until he resigned last year.

He was a consultant for the Pilipinas Super League and commissioner of the Sharks Billiards Association — a professional billiards league.

Trinidad was a candidate as the Games and Amusement Board chairman last year.

Sports personalities and his former colleagues took to social media to express their love for Trinidad.

Deep sorrow

PBA legend Mon Fernandez grieved with Trinidad’s family and the sports community.

“No words can adequately convey the deep sorrow we feel upon learning of the untimely passing of our dear friend, Manolo Chino Trinidad. He was more than a friend. Chino was like family to Karla and me,” the basketball star-turned-sports official said. “We will always be grateful for his unwavering love and support throughout my life, especially during the pivotal moments of my career as a professional basketball player and as Commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission. Chino’s absence will be deeply felt, but we will forever treasure the fond memories we shared with him.”

Former PBA commissioner Noli Eala paid tribute to Trinidad’s contribution to Philippine sports.

“Truly saddened and shocked by the sudden passing away of one of my dear colleagues, longtime broadcast partner and friend Chino Trinidad. A true independent mind and advocate of nationalism in sports. You will be missed Chino. RIP partner,” Eala tweeted.

Prayers to the family

Sportscaster Patricia Bermudez-Hizon admitted that she couldn’t believe that Trinidad passed away, sending her prayers to the latter’s family.

“He was there for me when I started in the sports media industry and he helped me grow in my craft. I have fond memories of our Sydney Olympics broadcast team which includes Tata Recah. Those were the best of times,” Hizon said. “I’ll forever be grateful for how he made it possible for me to be the first female anchor for the PBL when he was the commissioner. That was instrumental in my journey to the PBA anchor seat.”

The wife of ex-PBA player Vince Hizon bared that they were working on a project but Trinidad needed to see his doctor. She also shared the veteran journalist’s take on Philippine basketball.

“We were due to meet tomorrow to discuss our next steps. But his next steps are with the Lord. He reached his ultimate goal which is to be with Jesus,” Hizon said. “Sharing bits of our convo over the last few days about what’s been happening in Philippine basketball. You know how passionate he is and how he will stand for the truth.”

