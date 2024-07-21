HRRACI Sportsfest 2024: West dominates East in All-Star duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team West tripped Team East, 62-53, to win the basketball All-Star Game of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 held on Sunday, July 21.

Well-known basketball patron Mark Anthony Ynoc topscored Team West with his 22-point outing during the all-star game which was part of the culmination of the HRRACI Sportsfest 2024. The competition was held at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym along Salinas Drive in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City.

Ynoc, a former varsity player of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, is currently the president of Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). He also contributed five rebounds and two assists, enough to earn him the all-Star Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Ron Manalang of Seda Central Bloc, who once saw action with the San Beda Red Cubs during his high school days, chipped in 12 markers with three boards and three steals.

Their teammates Danny Ting of Parklane International Hotel and Bryan Lasala of Waterfront Hotel and Casino-Lahug combined for 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the West squad.

HRRACI President Alfred Reyes of Bai Hotel Cebu also showcased his hardcourt skills, adding four points, five rebounds, and two assists for the West, which was in full command of the match since getting off to a sizzling 17-10 start.

Under the helm of coach Randy de la Pisa, the West built a huge lead, as many as 18 points, 62-44, in the end game.

Chris Gothong of Solea Resort finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, and four steals, while Domiku Ugarte of Maribago Bluewater Resort posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds in their losing cause.

