Water vendor, walking on Cebu City street, shot dead by gunman

By: Marielle Surigao, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | August 08,2024 - 05:04 PM

Bottled water vendor shot dead walking down Cebu City street by gunman

Police process the crime scene where a bottled water vendor was shot dead by an unidentified assailant early this morning of August 8, 2024 in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old water vendor was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Sitio Brahman, Ibabao, Brgy., Mambaling, Cebu City on early Thursday   morning, August 8.  

The victim was identified as Mario Sumilhig, a resident of the barangay. 

Sumilhig reportedly makes a living by selling bottled water on the streets.

At around 2:40 AM, personnel of Mambaling Police Station received a call from a concern citizen about an alleged shooting incident in the area. 

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, the live-in partner of the victim Mary Jane Estenzo said that the victim was about to buy cigarretes at past 2 a.m in the morning, when he was shot and killed.

The couple had three children together. 

She said that most days, the victim would wake up early in the morning to prepare to sell water in different areas in the city. 

Sumilhig was walking on the street when an undentified assailant allegedly confronted him. 

Police, in a report, said that a man wearing black long sleeve shirt and black short pants approached the victim and shot him multiple times. 

After being hit on his chest and other parts of his body, Sumilhig died on the spot. 

His live-in partner added in the interview that the victim did not have any problem with any person.  

She also said that that he was not involved in any drug-related or illegal activities that could make him a target.  

According to Estenzo, Sumilhig is a member, for three years, of a fraternity.

However, police were still investigating if the shooting was related to him being a member of the fraternity.

At the time of the shooting, the police officer said that the nearest CCTV camera in the area was not working. 

Moreover, Estenzo said that a neighbor claimed that he saw two men onboard motorcycles at around 2:00 a.m. in the area. 

As of this writing, Mambaling police are conducting a deeper investigation on the incident in order to determine the motive and apprehend the perpetrators.

 

 

TAGS: Cebu City, Mambaling, shooting
