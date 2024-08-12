Lapu uses mobile wallet to collect traffic fines, environmental fees

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City government launched on Monday its “Digital Payment System” for the collection of environmental fees and traffic fines.

Under the city’s digital system, violators will now be able to use G-cash to settle their dues without the hassle of having to bring cash or visit the designated government payment centers to pay.

“Dili na kailangan nga mobitbit og actual cash kon mag-island hopping, scuba diving ug uban pa nga water sports activity para ibayad sa environmental fee,” acting City Treasurer Claire Cabalda said.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City uses mobile app to collect payments, taxes

In addition, motorists with pending traffic violations can now pay their fines using the mobile wallet.

Payments intended for Lapu-Lapu City Hall is now added in the “Pay Bills” option of GCash.

READ: Oponganons given cashless payment or pay in cash options for tricycle fare, buying goods in market

Digital payment system

“Ang Lapu-Lapu City ang nag-una sa digital payment system sa tibuok Pilipinas,” Mayor Junard Chan said.

“To become a smart city, we aim to be fully digitalized, fast, and convenient,” he added.

READ: Lapu launches Paleng-QR PH Plus a cashless payment program

Monday’s launch was attended G-Cash Commercial Sales head Martin Kristopher Limgenco II and Miguel Polido, the VisMin Head of the Public Sector Group, who handed the QR Code that will be used in the digital payment system to Chan.

“It speaks about efficiency. It speaks about convenience. We are committed to making Lapu-Lapu City an intelligent and empowered digitalized City,” Polido said.

Vice-Mayor Celedonio Sitoy said that it was still in 2021 when the City Council authorized Chan to partner with GCash.

However, the partnership was put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 3, 2024, the City Council again authorized Chan to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with GCash.

“Mao ning gi-launch nato ning importante nga kasabutan,” Sitoy said.

Lapu-Lapu’s partnership with GCash is expected to enhance efficiency in the delivery of government services.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP