Former DOE Visayas director files COC, eyes Samboan mayor post
SAMBOAN, Cebu — Former Department of Energy (DOE) Visayas Director Russ Mark Gamallo filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the mayoral seat of Samboan on October 8.
He will challenge incumbent Mayor Emerito Emmanuel Calderon, who is seeking reelection and who filed his candidacy on October 2.
Running under the Aksyon Demokratiko party, Gamallo has no vice mayoral running mate and is only fielding candidates for councilor positions.
His family, supporters, and those, who are in his slate, accompanied him, including former Cebu City Councilor Nina Mabatid, who is also running for councilor in Cebu City’s North District. Gamallo was also present during Mabatid’s filing of candidacy on October 5.
Gamallo said he would want to bring change to Samboan’s local politics and believed the town would need new leadership.
“Samboan deserves leaders committed to creating real change,” he said.
Gamallo’s plans focus on creating jobs, improving public services, and building sustainable infrastructure.
He also wants the local government to be more open and accountable, promising to fix what he sees as slow progress in Samboan’s current political situation.
Here is the lineup of councilor candidates running under Gamallo:
Tauniño Jillandro G. Neri
Francisco Jr. D. Fisalbon
Lisette A. Tolomea
Cesar Jr. A. Busmion
Novertson E. Roda
Arsenio B. Angana
Juanito F. Señagan
Romito M. Romas
Filoteo Tadeo S. Cavalida
Maria Bella M. Fuentes
