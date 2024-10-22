TD Kristine: OCD activates ‘Charlie’ protocol in 7 regions

MANILA – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Monday said it has activated the “Charlie” protocol —the highest level of emergency preparedness— in seven regions in response to the potential impacts of Tropical Depression Kristine.

The regions under this protocol include the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 5 (Bicol), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 4-A (Calabarzon), and 4-B (Mimaropa), all of which are identified as high-risk areas in the event of an emergency.

Region 1 (Ilocos Region) and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are currently under the “Bravo” protocol, indicating a moderate risk; while the National Capital Region, Regions 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 12 (Soccsksargen), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), and Caraga are classified under the “Alpha” protocol, representing a low risk.

Region 11 (Davao Region) is presently assessed as having no to very low risk.

The OCD is actively coordinating with transport agencies to issue travel advisories, particularly in areas anticipated to be impacted by the tropical cyclone.

As the threat level continues to escalate, the OCD is intensifying its efforts to provide timely weather updates and conduct pre-disaster risk assessments, gathering critical data from technical agencies to enhance emergency preparedness and response.

Regional offices have been instructed to elevate disaster preparedness measures and to communicate any additional support needed to the central office.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Response Clusters are also scheduled to convene to discuss the activation of relevant national response clusters.

The OCD remains committed to the effective dissemination of information through various channels, including its social media platforms and official websites. (PNA)

