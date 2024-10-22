cdn mobile

TD Kristine: OCD activates ‘Charlie’ protocol in 7 regions

Office of Civil Defense says 7 regions are at higest level of emergency preparedness

By: Priam Nepomuceno - Philippine News Agency October 22,2024 - 04:10 AM

TD Kristine: OCD activates ‘Charlie’ protocol in 7 regions

via PNA

MANILA – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Monday said it has activated the “Charlie” protocol —the highest level of emergency preparedness— in seven regions in response to the potential impacts of Tropical Depression Kristine.

The regions under this protocol include the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 5 (Bicol), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 4-A (Calabarzon), and 4-B (Mimaropa), all of which are identified as high-risk areas in the event of an emergency.

Region 1 (Ilocos Region) and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are currently under the “Bravo” protocol, indicating a moderate risk; while the National Capital Region, Regions 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 12 (Soccsksargen), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), and Caraga are classified under the “Alpha” protocol, representing a low risk.

READ MORE:

TD Kristine: LIVE UPDATES

TD Kristine maintains strength; Signal No. 1 in 18 areas

Class suspensions on Monday (Oct. 21) due to Tropical Depression Kristine

Region 11 (Davao Region) is presently assessed as having no to very low risk.

The OCD is actively coordinating with transport agencies to issue travel advisories, particularly in areas anticipated to be impacted by the tropical cyclone.

As the threat level continues to escalate, the OCD is intensifying its efforts to provide timely weather updates and conduct pre-disaster risk assessments, gathering critical data from technical agencies to enhance emergency preparedness and response.

Regional offices have been instructed to elevate disaster preparedness measures and to communicate any additional support needed to the central office.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Response Clusters are also scheduled to convene to discuss the activation of relevant national response clusters.

The OCD remains committed to the effective dissemination of information through various channels, including its social media platforms and official websites. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 'Charlie' protocol, TD Kristine
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.