Super Typhoon Pepito: Signal No. 4 up in parts of Bicol Region
MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) prompted the national weather agency to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 over parts of the Bicol Region on Saturday morning.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11 a.m. tropical cyclone update that Pepito carries maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 230 kph.
Super Typhoon Pepito was last spotted 185 kilometers (km) east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 250 km east of Juban, Sorsogon. It was heading west-northwestward at 25 kph.
Pagasa noted that TCWS No. 4 indicates wind speeds of 118 kph to 184 kph within the next 12 hours, causing significant to severe damage to life and property.
Areas declared under TCWS No. 4 are:
Luzon
- Catanduanes
- Northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Lagonoy, San Jose)
Pagasa earlier said it may hoist up to TCWS No. 5 for Pepito, which is projected to make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes at peak intensity either Saturday evening or Sunday early morning, November 17.
The state weather service likewise placed the following areas under TCWS No. 3:
Luzon
- Eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Talisay, Mercedes, Daet, Basud, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz)
- Northern and southeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma, Buhi, Ocampo, Iriga City, Sipocot, Pili, Cabusao, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Naga City, Camaligan)
- Eastern portion of Albay (City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Tiwi, Malinao, Santo Domingo, Manito, Legazpi City, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)
- Northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat)
Visayas
- Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan)
- Northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad) –
It also raised TCWS No. 2 over following places:
Luzon
- Southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue)
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)
- Laguna
- Rest of Camarines Norte
- Rest of Camarines Sur
- The rest of Albay
- Rest of Sorsogon
- Burias Island
- Ticao Island
Visayas
- Central portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan)
- Northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan)
- Rest of Northern Samar
And TCWS No. 1 in;
Luzon
- Mainland Cagayan
- Rest of Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- Bulacan
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Metro Manila
- Rest of Rizal
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Marinduque
- Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan)
- Romblon
- Rest of Masbate
Visayas
- Rest of Eastern Samar
- Rest of Samar
- Biliran
- Northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag)
- Northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago)
- Northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands
- Northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)
Mindanao
- Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)
Pagasa said Pepito will pass through the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region before emerging at the West Philippine Sea. Pepito is anticipated to leave Philippine area of responsibility by Monday, November 18.
