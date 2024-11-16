Super Typhoon Pepito: Signal No. 4 up in parts of Bicol Region

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) prompted the national weather agency to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 over parts of the Bicol Region on Saturday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11 a.m. tropical cyclone update that Pepito carries maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

Super Typhoon Pepito was last spotted 185 kilometers (km) east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 250 km east of Juban, Sorsogon. It was heading west-northwestward at 25 kph.

ALSO READ:

Pagasa: Pepito now a super typhoon

LIST: Canceled Cebu flights due to Typhoon Pepito

Pepito: Live updates

Pagasa noted that TCWS No. 4 indicates wind speeds of 118 kph to 184 kph within the next 12 hours, causing significant to severe damage to life and property.

Areas declared under TCWS No. 4 are:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Lagonoy, San Jose)

Pagasa earlier said it may hoist up to TCWS No. 5 for Pepito, which is projected to make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes at peak intensity either Saturday evening or Sunday early morning, November 17.

The state weather service likewise placed the following areas under TCWS No. 3:

Luzon

Eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Talisay, Mercedes, Daet, Basud, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz)

Northern and southeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma, Buhi, Ocampo, Iriga City, Sipocot, Pili, Cabusao, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Naga City, Camaligan)

Eastern portion of Albay (City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Tiwi, Malinao, Santo Domingo, Manito, Legazpi City, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)

Northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat)

Visayas

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan)

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad) –

It also raised TCWS No. 2 over following places:

Luzon

Southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue)

Aurora

Quezon

Eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)

Laguna

Rest of Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

The rest of Albay

Rest of Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

Visayas

Central portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan)

Northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan)

Rest of Northern Samar

And TCWS No. 1 in;

Luzon

Mainland Cagayan

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rest of Rizal

Cavite

Batangas

Marinduque

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan)

Romblon

Rest of Masbate

Visayas

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Samar

Biliran

Northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag)

Northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago)

Northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands

Northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)

Mindanao

Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

Pagasa said Pepito will pass through the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region before emerging at the West Philippine Sea. Pepito is anticipated to leave Philippine area of responsibility by Monday, November 18.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP