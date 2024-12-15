Santisima scores TKO win over Japanese foe in Osaka return

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jeo “Santino” Santisima marked a triumphant return to Japan on Sunday, December 14, with a resounding third-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Japanese boxer Hiro Ichimichi in an eight-round non-title fight held in Osaka.

After enduring three tough losses in his four previous bouts in Japan since 2023, Santisima bounced back in an impressive fashion.

The Cebu-based fighter, representing the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, had earned back-to-back wins in Cebu and his home province of Masbate, securing the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super featherweight title in the process.

He stretched his winning streak to three fights and improved his record to 25 wins, 21 knockouts, and seven defeats. His recent victory was also a statement that Santisima’s boxing career is far from over.

He upset the favored Ichimichi, who dropped to an 8-3-1 record with six knockouts following his defeat.

SANTISIMA’S PUNCHES

Santisima, a seasoned veteran with a world title shot under his belt, approached the opening round cautiously, carefully calculating his every move while Ichimichi countered each of his punches.

Unfazed, Santisima began to break through Ichimichi’s defense, recognizing his opponent’s vulnerabilities. As the rounds progressed, Santisima unleashed a series of powerful haymakers that had Ichimichi on the defensive.

In the second round, Ichimichi fought back, landing combinations that brought the crowd to their feet. However, Santisima remained composed, countering with his own forceful punches, keeping Ichimichi at bay.

The third round saw Santisima land a jab-straight combo that forced Ichimichi to hold on in an attempt to avoid a knockdown. Santisima pressed forward, delivering a relentless barrage of punches, and the two exchanged blows in an intense flurry.

As the round neared its conclusion, Santisima connected with a powerful left hook to Ichimichi’s head, sending his opponent reeling.

With just three seconds left in the round, Santisima cornered Ichimichi and unleashed a series of right overhands and finished off the Japanese boxer with a combination that prompted the referee to halt the fight, securing Santisima’s victory.

