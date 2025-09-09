Cebu BRT package 1 now 99% complete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Commuters here will finally get a first ride on the P28.78-billion Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system as it begins a passenger dry run on September 17, with its first package now 99 percent complete.

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed on Tuesday, September 9, that buses will start picking up passengers along the partially completed route, though he emphasized that this will not yet be the official launch of the long-delayed project.

“This September 17 should not be called the final one. This is a dry run because on the 25th or 27th, we are expecting an important visitor,” Archival told reporters, hinting at national dignitaries expected to attend the formal launch later this month.

99% ready

Archival said contractors have reported 99 percent completion of Package 1, which covers the 2.38-kilometer segment from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to the Provincial Capitol.

“So far, wala gyud kaayo (problems). Ang mga bollards nga ibutang sa kilid sa dan aron kahibaw ta asang ruta. Wa pa nangabot,” he explained. He is referring to the lane dividers that will guide buses along their dedicated corridor.

(So, far we don’t have any major problems. But the bollards that were supposed to be placed on the side of the road, for us to determine a particular route, have not yet arrived.)

While earlier reports indicated that 20 Cibus units will be deployed for the test run, Archival clarified that the final number of buses is still being discussed with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Call for support

The mayor appealed for patience and positivity from Cebuanos as the project nears its long-awaited launch.

“Being the executive, ako gyud hopeful ko nga hangpon ni siya. Because kung negative man god, murag ang energy murag dili. So ako lang, let’s try, according to the studies, this will work,” he said.

(Being the executive, I am hopefully that the project will be embraced by the people. If we remain negative, the energy is different. So, let’s give it a try, according to studies, this will work.)

He also cautioned that continued criticism could put parts of the funding at risk.

“Let’s support this. You should understand that the money is there. In fact, naguol gani ko (I feel worried about this). I think part of the package posibilidad nga kwaon (there is a possibility that this will be taken back). The more nga (tahat) we give this negative na impressions, the more na makuan sila, kwaon atong part of the money (that they will take back part of the money),” Archival said.

CBRT

The CBRT was first proposed in the 1990s as Cebu’s answer to worsening congestion, but has been hobbled by repeated delays caused by leadership changes, right-of-way disputes, and heritage concerns.

Phase One of the project is now nearing operation, with full completion targeted by 2026. At that stage, the BRT system is expected to span 13 kilometers, with 17 stations, a depot, and a terminal linking major thoroughfares from the South Road Properties to Ayala Center Cebu.

Earlier this year, Archival also requested that the DOTr extend the route beyond the N. Bacalso Avenue–Osmeña Boulevard corridor to better reflect the actual traffic conditions in Cebu.

Despite leadership changes at the DOTr, including the appointment of Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez in September, Archival maintained that the timeline for Cebu’s BRT remains intact.

For now, he said, the focus is on making sure the September 17 dry run goes smoothly.

“So far, we’re ready,” the mayor assured.

