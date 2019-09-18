Female student on viral video visits PRO-7, wants to press charges vs abusers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The female student, who was molested by four university students, already visited the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) this morning, September 18, to report the abuse.

Police Brigadier Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said the victim wanted to press charges against her abusers, two of whom were found to be minors. The student, who is of legal, was accompanied by family members during her visit.

“They are very willing to file a case. I have instructed the director of the CCPO (Cebu City Police Office) and (the) cybercrime group to investigate the incident,” Sinas told reporters in an interview this afternoon.

While he did not specify the offense that the four university students committed, Sinas said that appropriate charges will be filed against them as soon as CCPO completes its investigation.

Sinas also warned anybody, who would attempt to share the video of the abuse, of charges for the violation of the anti-cyber crime law of 2012.

He said that they have so far monitored at least 10 individuals who either shared the video or shared screenshots which they took from the video on their social media accounts.

“To the parents, warn your children not to share or post any part of the video because they will be (held) liable,” said Sinas.

The video, which showed four male university students molesting an unconscious woman, was posted on social media on Sunday, September 15.

The University of Cebu (UC) has already expressed condemnation on the involvement of one of their students in the controversial video.

The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma has committed to impose sanctions on their students who were also involved in the said abuse.

Sinas said that the two minors will be placed under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) following their arrest to determine if they acted with discernment during the commission of the crime.

If proven that they acted with discernment, the Cebu City Prosecutor will then proceed with the filing of the complaints against them in court.

This early, Sinas is asking the parents of the four suspects to surrender their children to the police so that they will no longer have to be arrested and to avoid complications that may arise from their refusal to cooperate with law enforcers.

He also warned the suspects to refrain from harassing their victim. Doing such could lead to the filing of additional charges against them.

Sinas made his warning after the victim claimed of having received threats from the suspect who was touching her exposed breasts on the viral video. | dcb