Organizers: 2,000 runners to compete in Titans Run 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — About 2,000 runners will be vying for the top plums in the Titans Run 2020 slated for Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Ayala Center Cebu Terraces.

The run is a joint project of the parents of the current Grade 3 students of Paref Springdale and the Student Body Organization.

The event is aimed at raising funds for the structural development of Paref Springdale and the National High School in Patupat, Barili, a town south of Cebu City.

To make the event more fun, organizers have made it into a color run; hence the event is also dubbed as the festival of colors.

“We made it a color run for the young and the young at heart to enjoy,” said Sai Aliman Mayol, one of the parent organizers.

Organizers are advising those, who have signed up for the run, to don googles or sunglasses as colored powder will be thrown at them all throughout the race route.

Categories to be contested are 1-kilometer, 3K, 6K and 10K.

All finishers will get a medal as well as a loot bag full of goodies.

Cash prizes also await the top finishers./dbs