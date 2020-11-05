Danao City follows ban on karaoke

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More and more local government units (LGUs) in Cebu are banning karaoke sessions and other activities that generate loud noises.

Danao City in northern Cebu is the latest to prohibit karaokes and videokes.

“Danao City LGU has also received some reports and complaints from its constituents regarding loud noise which tends to disrupt the online classes from home, and distancing learning of students,” portions of the city’s recent executive order (EO) read.

The EO, signed on October 28, 2020 by Danao City Mayor Ramon Durano III, ordered karaokes and videoke sessions to be banned throughout the day, from Sundays to Thursdays.

The EO stated that they would only be allowed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during Fridays, and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. during Saturdays.

“There is a need to help and support those learners who are already having a hard time in adjusting to online classes and distance learning activities from home and having difficulty due to poor internet connection and to make their distance learning experience easier,” it added.

The city has tasked barangay officials and its own anti-coronavirus task force in implementing the new order.

Danao City is a third-class city located approximately 45 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Aside from Danao, other areas in Cebu that have banned karaoke, especially during weekdays, were the towns of Santa Fe, Santander, and the cities of Toledo, Cebu, Mandaue, to name some.

The entire island of Cebu has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). /dbs