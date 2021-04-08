CDN’s Lockdown brings entertainment amid trying times with new guests this week

While most of us are still working from home— finding solace in our little bubble, CDN Digital continues to bring entertainment and information through our Lockdown series.

In the last Lockdown episode, we tackled women empowerment and how prominent Cebuanas embrace their capabilities and make a name for themselves on this island.

Here's something to look forward to this long weekend, Ka-Siloy! Join us and take a break in a night of music session… Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

This week, we’re bringing you Cebu and Dumaguete’s finest artists as they entertain you in a live digital concert.

Right off the bat, we have Andrea Badinas from The Voice Teens Philippines season 1 contestant, a talented Cebuana singer. Zach and Zeph, an indie-pop duo from Dumaguete, will also take the Lockdown stage together with Meagan Trees who just recently put out her new single titled “Lover”.

Join us this Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. as these talented young artists continue to entertain and bring us hope as we continue to navigate life in these trying times.

/dbs

Related Stories

Woman Up: Cebuanas share how they make it happen

‘WomEnPower’ highlights Cebuana industry leaders

Meagan Trees drops newest song ‘Lover’

The Meagan Trees playlist

Easy songs you can learn on the guitar care of CDN Lockdown guest Dane Smith