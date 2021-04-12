500 YEARS OF CHRISTIANITY ACTIVITY

100 faithful confirmed as Christians at National Shrine of St. Joseph

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | April 12,2021 - 07:07 PM
About 100 faithful have been confirmed as Christians during today's, confirmation activity at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City, an activity that is part of the 500 years of Christianity celebrations. | Mary Rose Sagarino

About 100 faithful have been confirmed as Christians during today’s, confirmation activity at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City, an activity that is part of the 500 years of Christianity celebrations. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 100 faithful gathered at the National Shrine of St. Joseph here for the Holy Mass and confirmation on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Today is the second day of the triduum in celebration of the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.

Together with their parents and godparents, the 100 faithful have been confirmed as Christians.

The Holy Mass with confirmation was presided by Palo, Leyte Archbishop John Du.

Confirmation is a sacrament that ordains anyone who is baptized as a member of the Christian church.

Cloeh Macasero, a sacristan at the Metropolitan Cebu Cathedral, said he was very happy that he was part of the confirmation especially that the event was part of the 500th Year of Christianity in the Philippines.

Macasero said after the confirmation that he felt like he was now more closer to God.

In his homily, Du explained that the sacrament of confirmation would strengthen and propagate the brand of Christianity, so he encouraged its recipients to become missionaries.

With Du as cocelebrants were Archbishop Jose Palma, Bishop Midyphil Billones, and Bishop Emeritus Antonio Rañola.

Read: Church christens 100 infants for 500 YOC

Last Sunday, a hundred babies were baptized in Cebu as also part of the triduum.

Tomorrow, there will be also a Holy Mass with adult baptism at the National Shrine of Our Lady Rule in Lapu-Lapu City.

/dbs

Related Stories

No more than 10 bishops to attend baptism reenactment in Cebu 

As 500 YOC celebration starts, Catholics told to share love, comfort

IN PHOTOS: 500 YOC in Cebu kicks off

500 Years of Christianity and the Quincentennial Cross

Mandaue to have 3 activities for the 500 years of Christianity celebration

Aside from Battle of Mactan, Lapu to also host Quincentennial-related events

 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 100 faithful, 500 years of Christianity, Confirmation, confirmed, National Shrine of St. Joseph

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.