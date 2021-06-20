Five signs that you are a Daddy’s Girl

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Your dad has been and will always be a huge part of your life no matter how old you get.

Aside from being the first man you’ve ever truly loved, he is also the mentor, who taught you so many things in life — from knowing how to solve math problems to determining the qualities of a man you should let in your heart.

If you’re lucky enough to develop this very special kind of relationship with him, then there’s no doubt you’re a certified Daddy’s girl.

As Filipinos celebrate Father’s Day today, Sunday, June 20, CDN Digital listed some signs to what makes a woman a daddy’s girl.

You go to him before your mom

He could either be the first or the second in command in the house. But if you are a daddy’s girl, he will automatically be your go-to person whenever you have problems or he is someone you can confide your worries to. He is your BFF (best friend forever).

He’s #1

He is the guy you look up to and your number one man in your life, so it’s natural that he becomes the standard for potential suitors.

He always goes the extra mile to make you feel better

He will do anything to make you happy as long as he is capable. He will support you on your small or big achievements, and he is even willing sacrifice for your well being. He is one of the rare people in your life, who would wait for hours outside your workplace just so he could take you to dinner because that’s just how much he loves you!

He Shows You How To Be Treated

Dating a daddy’s girl could be challenging because they have been shown by their own fathers how women deserved to be treated.

You always get fashion advice from a guy’s point of view

Yes! He would surely be protective of you but expect a classy taste at the same time. He wouldn’t want you to look miserable, because you deserve the best!

RELATED STORIES

Dads are cool because…

Celebrity IG dads we all love

Celebrating Father’s Day with a dad in heaven

FACES OF CEBU: Manuel Alonso, 59, farmer and father

Honoring dads from far away

From hilarious lines to relatable responses. How well do we know our Pinoy Dads?

Lapu-Lapu Police Chief Banzon: Father’s Day is every time spent with family

/dbs