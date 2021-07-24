Miss World PH 2021 grand coronation night postponed

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Miss World Philippines organization announced on Friday, July 23, that it is postponing the grand coronation night supposedly set this Sunday, July 25, 2021.

In an announcement made in their Facebook and Instagram pages, the organization said it would be holding the nationals instead in August 8, 2021.

It explained that the change was in compliance with the new IATF guidelines given on Friday.

In a report from INQUIRER.net, General community quarantine (GCQ) “with heightened restrictions” will be in effect starting Friday, July 23, until July 31 in Metro Manila and provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Malacañang announced this as the health department confirmed Thursday night the local transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant that was first detected in India.

“Miss World Philippines 2021 is postponed in compliance with the new IATF guidelines given today.”

“Stay safe and we’ll see you all on the 8th of August,” the post read.

Forty five ladies from different parts of the country will be vying for 7 crowns: the Miss World, Miss Supranational, Miss Eco International, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Tourism, Miss Eco Teen International, and Miss Environment International crowns.

The 2020 edition of the pageant was also postponed last year due to the pandemic.

