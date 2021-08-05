netizens happy for Maria and Marjorie

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A majority of Cebuano netizens were pleased that the feud between Maria Amy Hofilña and Marjorie Abastas—the women behind the viral “lechon package” video has finally been resolved.

In a news update posted by CDN Digital yesterday, August 4, 2021, netizens flooded the comment section with praises and happy thoughts for them.

They reconciled which ended in an amicable settlement during their second barangay-level hearing in Santo Niño Barangay hall.

The post has gained 32K reactions, 5.1K comments and 11K shares as of this writing.

In can be recalled from the video that Abastas stormed into Hofilña’s house demanding payment of the unpaid balance of the food package. Hofilña refused to pay at that time.

The confrontation, which took place at the house of Hofilña in Barangay Babag, Cebu City on July 25, went viral on Facebook for about two weeks.

It also became the subject of memes as netizens threw mixed sentiments to both parties.

The house of Hofilña even became an “instant” tourist attraction as some people would stop by just to take a photo of the place.

/dbs