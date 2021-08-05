Netizens happy for Maria and Marjorie

By: Doris Mondragon - Content Specialist - CDN Digital | August 05,2021 - 06:00 PM
NETIZENS HAPPY FOR MARIA AND MARJORIE. In photo are Maria Amy Hofilña (6th from left) and Marjorie Abastas (8th from left) pose for a photo with the Barangay officials of Santo Niño after their amicable settlement on August 4, 2021. | Photo courtesy of Brgy. Captain Lourdes Ramirez

Maria Amy Hofilña (6th from left) and Marjorie Abastas (8th from left) pose for a photo with the Barangay officials of Santo Niño after their amicable settlement on August 4, 2021. | Photo courtesy of Brgy. Captain Lourdes Ramirez

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A majority of Cebuano netizens were pleased  that the feud between Maria Amy Hofilña and Marjorie Abastas—the women behind the viral “lechon package” video has finally been resolved. 

In a news update posted by CDN Digital yesterday, August 4, 2021, netizens flooded the comment section with praises and happy thoughts for them. 

They reconciled which ended in an amicable settlement during their second barangay-level hearing in Santo Niño Barangay hall. 

The post has gained 32K  reactions, 5.1K comments and 11K shares as of this writing.

netizens happy for Maria and Marjorie

 

Netizens happy for Maria and Marjorie

 

Netizens happy for Maria and Marjorie

 

Netizens happy for Maria and Marjorie

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In can be recalled from the video that Abastas stormed into Hofilña’s house demanding payment of the unpaid balance of the food package. Hofilña refused to pay at that time. 

The confrontation, which took place at the house of Hofilña in Barangay Babag, Cebu City on July 25, went viral on Facebook for about two weeks.

It also became the subject of memes as netizens threw mixed sentiments to both parties.  

The house of Hofilña even became an “instant” tourist attraction as some people would stop by just to take a photo of the place.

RELATED STORIES

Confrontation over ‘unpaid’ food package balance goes viral

House of Maria becomes ‘instant’ tourist attraction

‘House of Maria’ continues to draw in visitors, catch netizens’ interest

Maria Hofilña urges netizens to ‘move on’

/dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Abastas, Holfiña, Maria, Marjorie, Netizens

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.