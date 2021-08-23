Miss Universe Peru receives Filipino-designed suit as gift from Mister Supranational PH contender

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Filipino designs are really making a mark in different parts of the world.

This time, a suit designed for a male pageant contestant got turned into a female blazer dress.

Miss Universe Peru 2020 Janick Maceta Del Castillo received the Filipino-made patterned suit of Mister Supranational Philippines John Adajar as a gift.

The Peruvian beauty queen took to Instagram to thank Adajar for the gift.

“Special thanks to Mr. Philippines who gave me his interview outfit as promised, lol (now [it] is going to be a pretty blazer dress),” the Miss Universe Peru 2020 captioned her Instagram story tagging Adajar.

The suit was designed by a designer from Aklan Joe Riz Quinesio.

Adajar also posted on his Instagram account photos of them after the event with Del Castillo happily holding the suit.

“As promised,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Adajar (@johnadajar)

The beauty queen expressed her admiration to it during the pre-pageant night.

Adajar wore the suit during the top model challenge of the competition last August 18.

“Oh, look at that style. I love it!,” Del Castillo was heard commenting in the live fashion show when the Philippines was called on the runway.

The 5’11” two-time mixed martial arts world champion from Laguna finished in the Top 20.

Varo Vargas of Peru was proclaimed Mister Supranational.

The pageant’s finals night was staged at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Malopolska, Poland on August 22, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Peruvian wins Mister Supranational; Filipino John Adajar in Top 20

Namibian is Miss Supranational 2021, PH’s Dindi Pajares in Top 12 finish

Dindi Pajares flies to Poland to compete for Miss Supranational 2021

Dindi Pajares shares humble story behind her pink gown during the Miss Elegance competition

/dbs