Maureen Wroblewitz shares mental health battle on her IG post

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Pangasinan Maureen Wroblewitz takes a break before heading toward the busy days of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

In her Instagram post, the supermodel shared her quick trip back to her province of Pangasinan to take her mind off some things.

Wroblewitz shares on her Instagram post what it was like behind all her social media posts.

That she has been considering herself as her biggest competitor.

“I needed to take this break for my mental health. You only see what I post on social media but what I don’t show are the challenges I go through every day. I have realized that in this new journey of mine I have been my worst competitor, I have always been,” she wrote.

The 23-year-old stunner said that she had always been pressuring herself to improve.

“ I pressure myself to improve but it only hurts me. It is okay not to be okay, it is okay to be sad and cry, it is okay to feel unmotivated and unproductive. We need to acknowledge what we are feeling and know that all our feelings are valid. A lesson I have learned the hard way,” she added.

Wroblewitz said that she has not been really open about her mental health because she was embarrassed to share her troubles.

But this time she shares it with her followers, fans, and supporters to somehow shine a light on their troubles too.

“To whoever needs to hear this right now, know that you are not battling this alone. I wish I knew that when I was suffering from depression and anxiety (I still do). I wish I knew that all my feelings are valid,” Wroblewitz said.

Wroblewitz is one of the three candidates who had the highest number of votes that secured her spot at the Final 30.

/dbs