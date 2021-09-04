Transport groups urged to avail of drive-through vaccination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Transport groups and operators in Cebu City are urged to avail of the drive-through vaccination at the NOAH Complex in the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Cebu City government launched the drive-through vaccination on September 4, 2021, to officially start the weekly program scheduled every Saturday from now on.

The city government encouraged the transport groups to register and make an appointment so their drivers would get a chance to be vaccinated.

Lawyer Jocelyn Pesquera, manager of NOAH, said the drive-through was generally targeted for senior citizens and people with comorbidities that might be vulnerable to exposure.

They can schedule a drive-through vaccination at the City Health Department (CHD) and the vaccination itself only takes less than 15 minutes.

The car will stop through three stops: registration, assessment and vaccination, and monitoring areas.

The individual will not need to go down the vehicle unless they choose to do so for comfort.

“They should be registered at the www.pabakuna.com and then magpa appointment sila. Magpa appointment sila kay we want pud nga manageable ra ang number,” said Pesquera.

(They should be registered at the www.pabakuna.com and then schedule an appointment. They need to schedule an appointment because we want the number to be manageable.)

The drive-through vaccination program can accommodate 150 to 300 vaccinees at a time.

Yet the drive-through vaccination is not only for seniors and people with comorbidities.

Pesquera said they were now coordinating with transport groups through Councilor James Cuenco, committee chairperson for transportation, to have drivers vaccinated.

“We also want our public to feel confident nga vaccinated ang drivers nila sa public transport,” said Pesquera.

(We also want our public to feel confident that their public transport drivers are vaccinated.)

With this, she said she hoped that transportation operators would begin registering their drivers and would set an appointment with NOAH for their schedule.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the CHD, said that they would smoothen the process of the drive-through vaccination in the coming weeks.

Ibones said the city planned to open another drive-through vaccination site at a mall in Barangay Mabolo soon.

“Ato sa ipahimutang ang drive-through sa NOAH and then mag-abli tag lain,” he said.

(We will first properly set up the drive-through at NOAH and then we will open another one.)

