Mandaue EOC gears up for expected increase of COVID cases in next 2 weeks

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center is anticipating an increase in the COVID-19 cases in the city in the next two to three weeks.

Lawyer Julius Ceasar Entise, EOC deputy chief for operations and head of Mandaue City’s contact-tracing team, said that this was because more people would be going out of their houses after the city was again put under general community quarantine (GCQ).

“It’s a game of anticipation and there is nothing wrong of being able to anticipate,” said Entise.

Based on the COVID-19 bulletin board of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Thursday, Mandaue has 1,359 active cases.

The city was placed under GCQ since September 8 and would last until September 30.

Entise said he hoped that people would learn from their mistakes and avoid crowds and to always follow health protocols.

With their anticipation of increasing cases in the coming weeks, he said that the city’s ‘step-down facility’, the extension of the city’s hospital that could accommodate 70 mild COVID patients would be a very big help.

He said that they were also doing aggressive contact tracing and widen the scope in the identification of potential contacts so that they would be tested.

The city’s contact tracers were already advised to treat every case as a potential delta case. They were also doing health education, among others.

Entise is once again encouraging residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe symptoms of the virus and to lessen the risk of being hospitalized.

